Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Genmab A/S Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $33.83 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 482,908 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 53.6% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 353,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 416,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 263,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

