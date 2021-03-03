Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE:TOL opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $1,596,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

