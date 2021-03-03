Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Increased by Analyst

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSP. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$140.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.82.

WSP Global stock opened at C$118.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.44 billion and a PE ratio of 47.35. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$59.83 and a 1-year high of C$127.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.