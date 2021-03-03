Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.82. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.70.

AMGN stock opened at $225.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.29. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

