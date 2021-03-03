Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Agree Realty Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

ADC opened at $63.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.