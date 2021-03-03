Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KURA. Barclays upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $818,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,320,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

