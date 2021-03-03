Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $76.23 on Monday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Redfin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

