Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Increased by B. Riley

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.62.

CNK stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 184.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cinemark by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cinemark by 65.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 651,644 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

