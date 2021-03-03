QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.81.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average is $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

