Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Qualstar stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 million, a P/E ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. Qualstar has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.82.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

