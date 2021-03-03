Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%.

Shares of QTRX stock traded down $11.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.58. 42,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,065. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTRX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,183 shares of company stock worth $4,017,814. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

