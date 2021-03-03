Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.06, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

