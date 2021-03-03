Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $884.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

