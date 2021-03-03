Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $300,000 Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

