Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AERI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,913.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $926.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

