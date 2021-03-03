Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 1,504 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,966,000 after buying an additional 337,089 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

