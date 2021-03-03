Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $563.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $608.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.32.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.