Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Quidel worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Quidel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Quidel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,559,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $161.29 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.23.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.17.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

