Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Down 6%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $149.50 and last traded at $151.60. 1,035,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 973,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Quidel by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Quidel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Quidel by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

