QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) Financial Survey

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuinStreet and MoneyOnMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.06%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and MoneyOnMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $490.34 million 2.59 $18.10 million $0.34 70.12 MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyOnMobile.

Risk & Volatility

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 5.62, meaning that its stock price is 462% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and MoneyOnMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 6.29% 12.51% 8.58% MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

QuinStreet beats MoneyOnMobile on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

