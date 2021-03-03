R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Down 10%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price traded down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.07. 3,947,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 2,061,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $290.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

