Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) SVP Thomas Wolf Sells 19,999 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RXT opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,434,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 696.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 102,089 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.