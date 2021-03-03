Radix Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.68 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Radix has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $114.68 million and $3.25 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.27 or 0.00478689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00073360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00078474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00082450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.96 or 0.00499641 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00054117 BTC.

About Radix

The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars.

