Raise Tops One Day Volume of $35.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Raise has a market capitalization of $69,360.90 and $35.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raise has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.15 or 0.00789668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00028026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00062587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00046423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

