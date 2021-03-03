Raydium Market Capitalization Tops $82.88 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $82.88 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.35 or 0.00014305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.07 or 0.00482705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00073035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00078426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00084136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.01 or 0.00482583 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.