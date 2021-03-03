Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

PRN opened at C$28.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.56. The firm has a market cap of C$556.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93. Profound Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of C$9.51 and a twelve month high of C$36.73. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 26.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

