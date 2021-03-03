Raymond James Analysts Give Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) a $11.00 Price Target

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been given a $11.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRON. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

CRON opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $443,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

