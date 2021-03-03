Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CFX opened at C$10.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.64 million and a P/E ratio of -29.21. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$4.01 and a one year high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.52.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

