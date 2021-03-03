Raymond James Boosts Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to $2.60

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.60 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 78.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Conifex Timber from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311. Conifex Timber has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.