Raymond James Increases CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $75.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $65.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCDBF stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.