Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,719.09 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $749,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Johnson sold 24,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $1,181,822.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,466.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,883 shares of company stock worth $11,572,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

