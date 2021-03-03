Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CWB. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.45.

TSE:CWB opened at C$33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.19. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$33.86.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

