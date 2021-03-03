RE Advisers Corp Sells 600 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 66.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 71.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

