Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Voestalpine (VLPNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS: VLPNY) recently:

2/24/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

2/10/2021 – Voestalpine had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2021 – Voestalpine was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/10/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2021 – Voestalpine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. "

2/3/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Voestalpine had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2021 – Voestalpine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

1/19/2021 – Voestalpine had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/18/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/14/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Voestalpine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

VLPNY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. Voestalpine AG has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.33.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Voestalpine AG will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

