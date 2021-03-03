reflect.finance (RFI) Market Cap Hits $15.26 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $451,717.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.94 or 0.00498319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00079182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00081865 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.04 or 0.00500551 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,470,187 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

