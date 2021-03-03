Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $32,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $454.86 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.01 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $497.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

