Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a growth of 225.9% from the January 28th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $924.51 million and a P/E ratio of -160.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at $10,425,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at $4,797,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at $2,188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Investec cut Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

