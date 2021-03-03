ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Up 125.7% in February

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the January 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REOS opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. ReoStar Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09.

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

