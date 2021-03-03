REPO (REPO) Market Cap Reaches $5.37 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One REPO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $347,465.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.71 or 0.00482828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00073120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00079517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00083994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00054478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.61 or 0.00482627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.