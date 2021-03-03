Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus increased their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of RSG opened at $91.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

