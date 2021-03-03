Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX: ZURN):

  • 2/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 380 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 451.90 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 410 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 430 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 375 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 430 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 435 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/9/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 451.90 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 375 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 451.90 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/18/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 430 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/14/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/13/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 435 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 380 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group AG has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

