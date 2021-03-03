Research Analysts Set Expectations for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 90,593 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 336,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

