Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RMGGF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 24,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,683. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

