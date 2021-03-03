Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.47. 1,204,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,902,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RESN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $287.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 575.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

