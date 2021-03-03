Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.71

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.71 and last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 84934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QSR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,866 shares of company stock worth $29,412,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,862,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $155,511,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $76,539,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

