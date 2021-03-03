Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,036 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 337,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596,443. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

