Reston Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 461.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $44.13.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

