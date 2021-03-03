Reviewing Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Zendesk 0 3 12 0 2.80

Zendesk has a consensus price target of $143.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.88%. Given Zendesk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.24, indicating that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Zendesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $5.05 million 3.59 -$5.47 million N/A N/A Zendesk $816.42 million 21.46 -$169.65 million ($1.19) -125.02

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -166.84% -21.19% -119.84% Zendesk -19.24% -22.55% -6.13%

Summary

Zendesk beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and the information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer experience management, discovery, business network, and analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in December 2008. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed experiences on the Web and mobile applications; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

