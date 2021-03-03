Reviewing Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) & Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -410.97% -56.71% -10.24% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gulfport Energy and Genel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.58, meaning that its share price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.84, meaning that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Genel Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.11 Genel Energy $377.20 million 1.54 $103.90 million $0.49 4.24

Genel Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genel Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. It has proven and proven plus probable net working interest reserves of 99 and 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

