Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,314. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.